Russian Aerospace Force to get over 140 advanced aircraft next year

Military & Defense
December 18, 16:27 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Aerospace Force will get 143 new aircraft, two regiments of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems and the first S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air complex next year

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

Read also

Putin: Russia’s advanced weapons will make those accustomed to militarist rhetoric think

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force will get 143 new aircraft, two regiments of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems and the first S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air complex next year, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at the ministry’s year-end enlarged board meeting attended by President Vladimir Putin.

"There are plans to deliver 143 new and upgraded aircraft, two regiment sets of S-400 Triumf air defense missile systems, one S-350 Vityaz surface-to-air complex and seven battalion sets of Pantsyr air defense missile/gun systems to the Aerospace Force, naval aviation and the Navy’s air defense forces," Shoigu said.

According to the minister, the share of modern weaponry, military and special hardware will reach 65% in the Air Force and 81.8% in the Aerospace Force.

Topics
Russian defense industry
