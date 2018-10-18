Advanced long-range missile for S-400 system accepted for service in Russia

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The 40N6 long-range surface-to-air missile of the S-400 Triumf system has been accepted for service in the Russian Army, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Thursday.

"The 40N6 long-range missile [the 40N6E as its export version] has been accepted for service. All the necessary documents were signed in September, after which the Defense Ministry started the purchases of these missiles," the source said.

"Overall, more than a thousand of 40N6 missiles are planned to be purchased under the state armament program through 2027 to provide newly formed and rearm existing S400 regiments of the Aerospace Force with them," the source added, noting that a total of 56 S-400 battalions were planned to be established in the Aerospace Force under this program.

In July, another source in the Russian defense industry told TASS about the successful completion of state joint trials of the 40N6 missile.

New missile

The 40N6 is a surface-to-air very long-range missile designed to strike early warning and electronic warfare aircraft, airborne command posts, strategic bombers and hypersonic cruise and ballistic missiles.

According to official data, the missile’s destruction range is up to 380 km for aerodynamic targets and up to 15km for ballistic weapons at an altitude ranging from 10 m to 35 km. The average flight speed is 1,190 m/s. Thanks to its new homing head, the missile can destroy aircraft beyond the boundaries of the radio visibility of ground-based radars.

The missile was developed by the Fakel machine-building design bureau and is being serial-produced by the Avangard Moscow Machine-Building Enterprise. The missile was expected to enter service in the early 2010s but its trials lingered on.

The missiles that were previously in service with the S-400 system (9M96, 48N6 and 48N6DM) were capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 250 km.

The Patriot PAC-3, the US longest-range surface-to-air system, is capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 80-100 km.