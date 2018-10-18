Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian defense minister arrives in Ulan Bator to discuss bilateral military cooperation

Military & Defense
October 18, 6:05 UTC+3 ULAN BATOR

"During the official visit, the Russian defense minister will hold talks with Mongolia's military-political leadership," the minister's press secretary Rossiyana Markovskaya said

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu

© Alexey Nikolsky/Russia's presidential press service/TASS

ULAN BATOR, October 18. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has arrived in Ulan Bator, Shoigu's press secretary Rossiyana Markovskaya told reporters on Thursday.

"During the official visit, the Russian defense minister will hold talks with Mongolia's military-political leadership. The sides will discuss pressing issues of Russian-Mongolian cooperation in the military and military-technical spheres. They also plan to sign a long-term program of developing military cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries," Markovskaya said.

During the visit, the Mongolian side will also receive military equipment from the Russian Defense Ministry.

