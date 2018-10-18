Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian Aerospace Defense Forces to receive S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems

Military & Defense
October 18, 5:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian Defense Ministry said that by the end of 2018, the share of modern military equipment for the Aerospace Defense Forces will stand at 70 percent

Pantsir-S missile system

Pantsir-S missile system

© Video snapshot/Russian Defense Ministry's press service/TASS

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia's Aerospace Defense Forces will soon a regimental unit of S-400 Triumpf missile systems and three divisional units of Pantsir-S missile systems, Russian Defense Ministry's department of information and communications said on Wednesday.

"The Aerospace Defense Forces have received three S-400 Triumf missile systems this year for delivery to air defense units of military districts. We are expecting another regimental unit of this system to be delivered as soon, along with three divisional units of Pantsir-S missile systems supplied in accordance with the State Defense Order 2018," the defense ministry said.

The ministry noted that by the end of 2018, the share of modern military equipment for the Aerospace Defense Forces will stand at 70 percent.

