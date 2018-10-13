Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Post-Soviet security bloc’s forces practice firing Iskander missiles in drills

Military & Defense
October 13, 12:24 UTC+3 KANT AIRBASE

The servicemen of a missile formation of Russia’s Central Military District delivered a massive electronic strike against enemy targets located at a distance of 120 km

Share
1 pages in this article
Iskander missile system

Iskander missile system

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

KANT AIRBASE /Kyrgyzstan/, October 13. /TASS/. The teams of Iskander-M ballistic missile systems destroyed the base camp and the command post of a notional enemy in the Interaction-2018 drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan, Russia’s Central Military District reported on Saturday.

The servicemen of a missile formation of Russia’s Central Military District deployed to Kyrgyzstan from the Urals delivered a massive electronic strike against enemy targets located at a distance of 120 km, the District’s press office reported.

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

The Interaction-2018 drills of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces are underway at the Edelveis practice range in Kyrgyzstan on October 10-13. They involve more than 1,600 troops from six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, and also about 300 pieces of military hardware and 40 aircraft and helicopters.

The Russian contingent in the Interaction-2018 drills is represented by a separate motorized infantry (mountain) brigade of the Central Military District based in Tuva, the Airborne Force and Special Operations forces.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
2
Post-Soviet security bloc’s forces practice firing Iskander missiles in drills
3
Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber makes demonstration flight in CSTO drills in Kyrgyzstan
4
Russia's top diplomat stresses that agreement on Syria’s Idlib is temporary
5
Russian athletes win seven medals on Day 6 of 2018 Youth Olympics
6
Lavrov: US backs Patriarch Bartholomew’s provocation against Orthodox Church in Ukraine
7
Syria’s Latakia, Aleppo come under shelling over last 24 hours — Russian Defense Ministry
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT