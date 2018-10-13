Post-Soviet security bloc’s forces practice firing Iskander missiles in drills

KANT AIRBASE /Kyrgyzstan/, October 13. /TASS/. The teams of Iskander-M ballistic missile systems destroyed the base camp and the command post of a notional enemy in the Interaction-2018 drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan, Russia’s Central Military District reported on Saturday.

The servicemen of a missile formation of Russia’s Central Military District deployed to Kyrgyzstan from the Urals delivered a massive electronic strike against enemy targets located at a distance of 120 km, the District’s press office reported.

Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems are capable of hitting both small-size and large-area targets at a distance of up to 500 km to destroy missile and multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery guns, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts and communications centers.

The Iskander tactical ballistic missile complex includes a launcher, a loader-transporter, a routine maintenance vehicle, a command post vehicle, an information post, an ammunition equipment set and training aids.

The Interaction-2018 drills of the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces are underway at the Edelveis practice range in Kyrgyzstan on October 10-13. They involve more than 1,600 troops from six countries: Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, and also about 300 pieces of military hardware and 40 aircraft and helicopters.

The Russian contingent in the Interaction-2018 drills is represented by a separate motorized infantry (mountain) brigade of the Central Military District based in Tuva, the Airborne Force and Special Operations forces.