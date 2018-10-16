Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russian-Pakistani military drills "Friendship 2018" to be held on October 21-November 4

Military & Defense
October 16, 7:09 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The military exercise will be held at the training range of the National Counter-Terrorist Center in Pakistan's Pabbi

Russian-Pakistani "Friendship 2017" drills

Russian-Pakistani "Friendship 2017" drills

© Denis Abramov/TASS

Iskander missile system

Post-Soviet security bloc’s forces practice firing Iskander missiles in drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 16. /TASS/. Russian-Pakistani military drills "Friendship 2018" will be held in the mountains of Pakistan from October 21 until November 4, head of the Russian Southern Military District Vadim Astafyev told reporters on Tuesday.

"The joint drills of units of the Russian and Pakistani armed forces 'Friendhsip 2018' will be held from October 21 until November 4 at the training range of the National Counter-Terrorist Center in Pakistan's Pabbi. More than 70 mountain shooters from Karachay-Cherkessia will take part in the drills," Astafyev said.

The servicemen from the two countries' armed forces will perform tasks at the altitude of 1,400 meters above the sea level.

Astafyev reminded that "Friendship" drills have been held since 2016. In 2017 over 200 servicemen took part in the drills. The military exercise was held in the North Caucasus on the altitude of 2,300 meters above the sea level.

