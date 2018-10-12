Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia, Uzbekistan agree on mutual use of airspace by military aircraft

Military & Defense
October 12, 9:41 UTC+3 TASHKENT

The agreement will also allow both countries to promptly resolve the issues of military cargo carriages and military transport planes to make non-stop flights

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Finishing touches made for Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan, says Kremlin

TASHKENT, October 12. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbekistani Defense Ministers Army General Sergei Shoigu and Major-General Abdusalom Azizov have signed an agreement on the mutual use of the airspace by military aircraft, TASS reports from the scene.

The agreement will also allow both countries to promptly resolve the issues of military cargo carriages and military transport planes to make non-stop flights.

The defense ministers of both countries also signed a plan of the ministries’ cooperation for 2019.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
2
Putin congratulates Russian fighter Nurmagomedov with UFC champion’s belt win
3
Moscow court orders to put footballers Kokorin and Mamayev in custody for two months
4
Soyuz spacecraft crew sent to Zhezkazgan for examination after failed launch, says source
5
Crimea breaks through information blockade, says Russian foreign ministry
6
Abe, Putin to meet twice before year-end
7
Strategic nuclear forces’ drills held in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT