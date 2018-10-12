Russia, Uzbekistan agree on mutual use of airspace by military aircraft

TASHKENT, October 12. /TASS/. Russian and Uzbekistani Defense Ministers Army General Sergei Shoigu and Major-General Abdusalom Azizov have signed an agreement on the mutual use of the airspace by military aircraft, TASS reports from the scene.

The agreement will also allow both countries to promptly resolve the issues of military cargo carriages and military transport planes to make non-stop flights.

The defense ministers of both countries also signed a plan of the ministries’ cooperation for 2019.