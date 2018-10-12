Russia views Uzbekistan as strategic partner in Central Asia — defense minister

TASHKENT, October 12. /TASS/. Russia views Uzbekistan as a strategic partner in Central Asia, including in the sphere of security, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Uzbekistani counterpart Major-General Abdusalom Azizov on Friday.

"I am sincerely glad to hold this meeting and have a possibility to discuss the issues of bilateral military cooperation. Uzbekistan is Russia’s strategic partner in Central Asia," Shoigu said.

Both countries "are closely interacting in many spheres, including the sphere of security," the Russian defense minister said.

"In present-day conditions, it is necessary to jointly counter challenges and threats, especially the spread of international terrorism in the region," Shoigu stressed.

"Today we will discuss this issue at a session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers," he said.