Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia views Uzbekistan as strategic partner in Central Asia — defense minister

Military & Defense
October 12, 9:08 UTC+3 TASHKENT

Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu has met with with his Uzbekistani counterpart Major-General Abdusalom Azizov

Share
1 pages in this article

TASHKENT, October 12. /TASS/. Russia views Uzbekistan as a strategic partner in Central Asia, including in the sphere of security, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a meeting with his Uzbekistani counterpart Major-General Abdusalom Azizov on Friday.

Read also
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Finishing touches made for Putin’s visit to Uzbekistan, says Kremlin

"I am sincerely glad to hold this meeting and have a possibility to discuss the issues of bilateral military cooperation. Uzbekistan is Russia’s strategic partner in Central Asia," Shoigu said.

Both countries "are closely interacting in many spheres, including the sphere of security," the Russian defense minister said.

"In present-day conditions, it is necessary to jointly counter challenges and threats, especially the spread of international terrorism in the region," Shoigu stressed.

"Today we will discuss this issue at a session of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Aerospace Forces to get fifth-generation fighter jets on schedule — ministry
2
Putin congratulates Russian fighter Nurmagomedov with UFC champion’s belt win
3
Moscow court orders to put footballers Kokorin and Mamayev in custody for two months
4
Soyuz spacecraft crew sent to Zhezkazgan for examination after failed launch, says source
5
Crimea breaks through information blockade, says Russian foreign ministry
6
Abe, Putin to meet twice before year-end
7
Strategic nuclear forces’ drills held in Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT