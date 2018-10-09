Russian guard ship returning to Sevastopol from Mediterranean

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Crew members of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s guard ship Pytlivy will return to Sevastopol from the Mediterranean Sea late this week, Fleet Spokesman Captain 2nd rank Alexei Rulev said on Tuesday.

"The Pytlivy guard ship of the Black Sea Fleet has completed its missions as part of a permanent task force of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea and set off for Sevastopol. Now the vessel is passing through the Dardanelles and Bosporus Straits and is heading to the Black Sea," Rulev said.

The vessel is expected to arrive in Sevastopol, Crimea, by the end of this week, the spokesman said.

The crew held various drills led by the Russian Navy commander-in-chief to practice a battle solely and as part of a naval group, performing artillery fire against surface and air targets.