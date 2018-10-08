Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions

Military & Defense
October 08, 8:56 UTC+3 NEW DELHI

A contract for supplying S-400 air defense missile systems to India was signed on October 5

Share
1 pages in this article
© Yury Smityuk/TASS

NEW DELHI, October 8. /TASS/. India is pursuing an independent policy and will continue to purchase defense systems from Russia despite Washington’s threats to slap sanctions on New Delhi, Chief of India’s Army Staff Bipin Rawat has said.

Read also

Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems

"You (Russia) can be rest assured (that) while we may be associating with America in getting some technology, but we follow an independent policy," Indian media outlets quote Rawat as saying on Monday.

His comments came after the United States warned its allies and partners about the potential sanctions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) following the signing of the Russian-Indian contract on S-400 missile systems supply. Rawat added that India is ready to purchase the Kamov helicopters and other weapon systems from Russia.

The Indian general noted that Russians were keen on associating with the Indian army, because "they do understand that we are a strong army capable of standing up for what is right for us, based on our strategic thought process," he has been quoted as saying.

A contract for supplying to India the cutting-edge air defense missile system S-400 Triumf was signed on Friday during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India. Under the contract, New Delhi will get five regimental sets of S-400s for $5 billion.

The Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) was signed by US President Donald Trump in August 2017. The Act toughens sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea. It also provides for US sanctions against third countries cooperating with Russia’s defense and intelligence sectors. New Delhi hopes Washington will make an exception for it, because it does not want to lose the Indian defense market.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Army chief: India to purchase Russian defense systems despite US threats to slap sanctions
2
Russian PM orders to sell 1.5 mln tonnes of grain from the state reserve
3
Russia’s Nurmagomedov crushes McGregor, defends UFC title
4
US on course to end INF Treaty, contain Russia, experts say
5
Russia upgrades infrastructure of Trans-Siberian Railway segment
6
Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems
7
Putin, Modi say foreign interference in Syria's political affairs 'unacceptable'
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT