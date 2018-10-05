Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi have signed a contract on the supply of S-400 air defense systems to India.

"Yes, on the sidelines of the visit [of Vladimir Putin to India]," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if the S-400 contract had been concluded.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told the media that as a result of the deal "India will have a modern air defense system boasting parameters that surpass those of similar systems of other countries."