Russia, India seal deal on supply of S-400 air defense systems

Military & Defense
October 05, 12:36 UTC+3

According to Vladimir Putin, Russia and India have also mapped out ambitious long-term plans

© Sergey Malgavko/TASS

MOSCOW, October 5. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi have signed a contract on the supply of S-400 air defense systems to India.

"Yes, on the sidelines of the visit [of Vladimir Putin to India]," Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked if the S-400 contract had been concluded.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov earlier told the media that as a result of the deal "India will have a modern air defense system boasting parameters that surpass those of similar systems of other countries."

