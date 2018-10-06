Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kalibr missiles destroy 'enemy' facilities during Caspian military drills

Military & Defense
October 06, 4:34 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

Bilateral command and staff exercises with general armies are being held at eight regional training ranges in the Russian Southern Military District on October 1-8

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 6. /TASS/. Missile ships of the Caspian Flotilla have delivered strikes with high-precision weapons at the facilities of an 'enemy' on the Chechen Island in the Caspian Sea, head of the press service of the Southern Military District Vadim Astafyev told journalists on Saturday.

"Missile ships Dagestan and Tatarstan have completed the task of missile striking crucial facilities of an 'enemy' on the Chechen Island in the framework of the bilateral command and staff exercise," Astafyev said.

He added that two Kalibr cruise missiles flew for around 100 nautical miles (180 kilometers) and successfully struck targets represented by two buildings of 10 meters by 10 meters. Commander of the Southern Military District Alexander Dvornikov observed the drills.

Astafyev said that ships from Russia's Caspian Flotilla and air defense systems from the Southern Military District have also successfully completed the task of repelling missile attacks from real targets.

"A special system of grouping ships of the Caspian Flotilla, together with the capacities of Podsolnukh-E over-the-horizon surface-wave radar and Buk-M3 missile systems, have allowed us to considerably increase the range of detection and destruction of 'enemy' missiles," he added.

A cruise missile attack was imitated by Su-25 attack aircraft from the 4th army of the Russian Armed Forces and by air defense systems.

Missile ships Tatarstan and Dagestan completed combat training tasks together with Astrakhan, Uglich and Makhachkala corvettes, and Volgodonsk small-size gunnery ship.

Astafyev reminded that bilateral command and staff exercises with general armies are being held at eight regional training ranges on October 1-8.

Up to 7,000 servicemen and over 2,500 units of military equipment, including 20 planes over 60 helicopters, are taking part in the drills.

