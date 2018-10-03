Two Russian subs get to Black Sea for drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 3. /TASS/. The crews of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Krasnodar and Novorossiysk have started accomplishing training missions in the Black Sea, Fleet spokesman Alexei Rulev said on Wednesday.

"The submarines Krasnodar and Novorossiysk have started performing assigned tasks in accordance with the combat training plan," Rulev said.

The submarines have made a passage to the Black Sea naval ranges where they have started to accomplish missions in the surface and submerged positions.

In particular, the submarines’ personnel are holding drills to practice ship control and the algorithm of actions to submerge to various depths, from the periscope to the operational levels, using different methods: while adrift and on the move.

The Krasnodar and the Novorossiysk are Project 636.3 ‘Varshavyanka’ diesel-electric submarines making part of the 4th separate submarine brigade within the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Project 636 submarines are considered to be the most noiseless among Russian conventional subs. They have been dubbed the ‘Black Hole’ for their unique quietness. They are furnished with modern radar and communications systems, the sonar, 533mm torpedoes and Kalibr cruise missiles.