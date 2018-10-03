Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Two Russian subs get to Black Sea for drills

Military & Defense
October 03, 15:52 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The crews of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Krasnodar and Novorossiysk have started training missions in the Black Sea

Share
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Yuri Smityuk

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 3. /TASS/. The crews of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s submarines Krasnodar and Novorossiysk have started accomplishing training missions in the Black Sea, Fleet spokesman Alexei Rulev said on Wednesday.

Read also

Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg

"The submarines Krasnodar and Novorossiysk have started performing assigned tasks in accordance with the combat training plan," Rulev said.

The submarines have made a passage to the Black Sea naval ranges where they have started to accomplish missions in the surface and submerged positions.

In particular, the submarines’ personnel are holding drills to practice ship control and the algorithm of actions to submerge to various depths, from the periscope to the operational levels, using different methods: while adrift and on the move.

The Krasnodar and the Novorossiysk are Project 636.3 ‘Varshavyanka’ diesel-electric submarines making part of the 4th separate submarine brigade within the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Project 636 submarines are considered to be the most noiseless among Russian conventional subs. They have been dubbed the ‘Black Hole’ for their unique quietness. They are furnished with modern radar and communications systems, the sonar, 533mm torpedoes and Kalibr cruise missiles.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Israel can’t stop operations in Syria even though Damascus now has S-300s
2
Two Russian subs get to Black Sea for drills
3
Russia's ship design bureau comes up with catamaran aircraft carrier concept
4
Putin says political factors led to oil price growth
5
Ratings never get in Putin's way of working for the benefit of the people — Kremlin
6
Moscow to respond to NATO’s increased presence in Norway
7
Russian defense contractor to present project of advanced multiple rocket launcher
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT