Russia’s cutting-edge frigate arrives in Sevastopol

Military & Defense
October 05, 17:29 UTC+3 ROSTOV-ON-DON

The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s most advanced frigate Admiral Makarov has arrived in Sevastopol for the first time after it entered service with the Fleet

© Peter Kovalev/TASS

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 5. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet’s most advanced frigate Admiral Makarov has arrived in Sevastopol for the first time after it entered service with the Fleet, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The newest frigate Admiral Makarov has arrived at its permanent base in

Sevastopol for the first time after it entered service with the Black Sea Fleet. The ceremony devoted to the warship’s arrival was held under the direction of Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet Rear Admiral Viktor Liiin," the press office said in a statement.

The ceremony to welcome the newest warship was attended by the command and veterans of a formation of surface ships, representatives of the Sevastopol executive and legislative branches of power, the families and the relatives of the warship’s crew.

Commander of the Admiral Makarov Captain 2nd Rank Grigory Breyev reported to the chief of the Fleet’s Staff that the frigate had successfully completed an inter-fleet passage and accomplished missions in distant waters.

The frigate’s crew earlier took part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg, inter-fleet drills in the Baltic Fleet and also in inter-fleet exercises under the direction of the Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Admiral Makarov is the third Project 11356 blue-water frigate named after Imperial Russian Navy Commander, Oceanographer and Vice-Admiral Stepan Makarov. The latest frigate was delivered to the Navy and the naval flag was hoisted on the warship on December 27, 2017.

The Project 11356 frigates have a displacement of 4,000 tons, a length of 124.8 meters, a speed of 30 knots and a sea endurance of 30 days. They are armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles, Shtil-1 surface-to-air missile complexes, A-190 100mm artillery guns, air defense artillery, rocket launchers and torpedoes and can also carry a deck-based Kamov Ka-27 (or Ka-31) helicopter.

