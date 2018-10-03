Major military exercises held in Russia’s south

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 3. /TASS/. Two major military exercises were held in southern Russia, the Southern Military District’s press chief Vadim Astafyev said on Wednesday.

In the first episode, bombers and fighter jets destroyed a group of targets imitating warships in the Caspian Sea.

"30 warplanes of the tactical aviation of the Southern Military District have carried out a massive aviation and bombing strike on targets deployed in the naval section of the Adanak training ground in Dagestan," he said, adding that over 30 aviation bombs and about 50 rockets and missiles were used.

In line with the scenario, plane crews and air defense units acted in coordination with Caspian flotilla warships. Among other things, the survey of naval targets was conducted by drones launched from the ground and from the ships.

In a separate episode, plane and air defense crews repelled a simulated enemy’s tactical airborne assault in the mountains of South Ossetia.

"About 20 aerial targets were destroyed," Astafyev said, adding that the episode involved about 500 pieces of military hardware and 1,000 servicemen.