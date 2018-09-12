Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills

Military & Defense
September 12, 17:17 UTC+3

Vostok 2018 drills involving 300,000 troops kicked off in Russia

The Russian Navy Project 775 major amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky
The Russian Navy Project 775 major amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky
The Russian Navy Project 775 major amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
DT-30PM tracked carriers and a helicopter on the coast of the Chukotka autonomous area
DT-30PM tracked carriers and a helicopter on the coast of the Chukotka autonomous area
DT-30PM tracked carriers and a helicopter on the coast of the Chukotka autonomous area
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
The S-400 missile systems seen during the Vostok-2018 military exercise
The S-400 missile systems seen during the Vostok-2018 military exercise
The S-400 missile systems seen during the Vostok-2018 military exercise
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
Anti-aircraft missile troops and tactical air defense units of Russia's Central and Eastern Military Districts take part in the drills
Anti-aircraft missile troops and tactical air defense units of Russia's Central and Eastern Military Districts take part in the drills
Anti-aircraft missile troops and tactical air defense units of Russia's Central and Eastern Military Districts take part in the drills
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
Journalists taking pictures at Telemba training range
Journalists taking pictures at Telemba training range
Journalists taking pictures at Telemba training range
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
S-400 missile systems
S-400 missile systems
S-400 missile systems
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
Military hardware at Telemba training range
Military hardware at Telemba training range
Military hardware at Telemba training range
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
Pantsir S missile system
Pantsir S missile system
Pantsir S missile system
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
A soldier looks at a radar screen of an S-400 missile system
A soldier looks at a radar screen of an S-400 missile system
A soldier looks at a radar screen of an S-400 missile system
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
Military hardware at Telemba training range
Military hardware at Telemba training range
Military hardware at Telemba training range
© Russian Defense Ministry press service/TASS
The Vostok 2018 exercise, the largest in Russia’s modern history, got underway in the Eastern Military District on September 11. The Vostok 2018 drills involve around 300,000 troops, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 80 vessels, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles. The exercise will last until September 17. According to Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov, its main goal is to check the level of training that can be assessed only in an exercise of proper scale.

