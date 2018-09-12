Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills

The Vostok 2018 exercise, the largest in Russia’s modern history, got underway in the Eastern Military District on September 11. The Vostok 2018 drills involve around 300,000 troops, more than 1,000 aircraft, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, up to 80 vessels, up to 36,000 tanks, armored personnel carriers, and other vehicles. The exercise will last until September 17. According to Chief of Russia’s General Staff Valery Gerasimov, its main goal is to check the level of training that can be assessed only in an exercise of proper scale.

