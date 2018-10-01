Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden

Military & Defense
October 01, 18:35 UTC+3 MURMANSK

The large anti-submarine warship, the Severomorsk, has sailed into the Indian Ocean from the Red Sea where it will be protecting civilian vessels against pirates

Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

MURMANSK, October 1./TASS/. The large anti-submarine warship, the Severomorsk, of the Russian Northern Fleet, currently on a long-distance voyage, has sailed into the Indian Ocean from the Red Sea where it will be protecting civilian vessels against pirates, the fleet’s press service said.

Read also

Russian special operations forces train to fight pirates during Mediterranean drills

On its way through the Gulf of Aden, the ship monitored the safety of civilian vessels in the areas where pirates are most active. "A Ka-27PS helicopter with an anti-terrorist group on board took to the air to check out the situation," the press service said.

The Severomorsk will stay in the Indian Ocean for more than two months. Its crew will carry out a number of military-diplomatic missions as well as work to ensure the safe passage of civilian vessels along the waters of the Gulf of Aden. It is also scheduled for a number of business calls at ports of coastal African and Asian states.

Until mid-September, the Severomorsk had operated as part of a permanent group of Russian naval ships in the Mediterranean. Early in September, it participated in a large-scale naval exercise, successfully training anti-submarine tasks.

It has already covered more than 15,500 nautical miles on a long-distance voyage.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Kremlin stays mum on comments by Blair-era MI6 chief ‘regretting helping Putin win power’
3
Bandits beware: Russian anti-submarine warship to ward off pirates in Gulf of Aden
4
Russia urges UK to present Skripal instead of publishing ‘fake news’ about suspects
5
Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons
6
Charles Aznavour’s death is great loss for Armenia - prime-minister
7
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT