Russian special operations forces train to fight pirates during Mediterranean drills

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Special Operations Forces took part in major drills of the Navy and the Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea, and trained how to fight pirates and release hostages, the Defense Ministry told reporters on Friday.

"The Special Operations Forces’ units accomplished tasks on redeploying the SOF forces and means to various operations directions, trained steps on countering saboteurs in the areas where the Russian Navy task force is based," the ministry said.

During one of the drills' stages, the SOF units jointly with the marine infantry, naval task force and forces of the Navy’s marine aviation trained how to accomplish tasks on preparing the area for amphibious assault landing, countering pirates at the sea and releasing hostages, it said.

The SOF units also defended combat formations and coastal facilities from saboteurs and protected the entry channel to the harbor from hidden mine planting, according to the ministry.

The Russian Navy and Aerospace Forces launched military drills in the Mediterranean on September 1 for the first time. The exercise will last until September 8. The drills involve 26 warships led by Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser and warplanes, including Tu-160 strategic bombers.