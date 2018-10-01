Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia begins field tests of electromagnetic weapons

Military & Defense
October 01, 13:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

There are also plans for arming Russia’s sixth generation drones with electromagnetic guns

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Russia’s electromagnetic weapons have begun to be tested in the field, the first deputy CEO of the radio-electronic technologies concern KRET, Vladimir Mikheyev, told TASS on Monday.

He said that microwave weapon systems "exist and develop with success."

Read also
Electronic warfare system Rychag-AV

Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army

"Testing is conducted non-stop in laboratory conditions and at test sites," Mikheyev said when asked if such weapons had been tested already. He added that active research was underway into systems of protection from electromagnetic weapons.

Earlier, KRET said that such weapons would be able to completely destroy the enemy’s radio-electronic systems, for instance, missiles’ homing systems.

There are plans for arming Russia’s sixth generation drones with electromagnetic guns.

The radio-electronic concern KRET was established in 2009 as a specialized management company of Rostec in the field of radioelectronics.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Ross Brawn: Michael Schumacher’s son Mick needs to take more steps to join F1 world
2
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
3
Kremlin to steer clear of rumors on Skripal case suspect
4
Russia vows to continue fighting terrorism in Syria
5
Russian diplomat derides plans to 'rebrand' Salisbury
6
Press review: What CIS agreed on in Dushanbe and tensions flare up between Serbia, Kosovo
7
Russian Orthodox Church uncertain over Poroshenko’s religious affiliation
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT