Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. On October 1-5, Russian and Serbian military pilots will train in joint crews of MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-8 helicopters on the territory of Serbia, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"Pilots of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces and the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense will conduct a joint tactical flight exercise BARS-2018 on the territory of the Republic of Serbia," the ministry said.

Joint crews of the two states will operate MiG-29 twin-engine jet fighter aircraft and Mi-8 medium twin-turbine helicopters.

"In total, up to 10 aircraft of the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense will be involved," the ministry said.

During the exercise, pilots will train intercepting aerial targets, elements of air-to-air engagement, aerobatic maneuvers, tactical strikes on ground targets, airdropping and search-and-rescue missions.