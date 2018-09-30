Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia

Military & Defense
September 30, 7:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Joint crews of the two states will operate MiG-29 twin-engine jet fighter aircraft and Mi-8 medium twin-turbine helicopters

Share
1 pages in this article
MiG-29 twin-engine jet fighter aircraft

MiG-29 twin-engine jet fighter aircraft

© Sergei Bobylyov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. On October 1-5, Russian and Serbian military pilots will train in joint crews of MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-8 helicopters on the territory of Serbia, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a statement on Sunday.

"Pilots of Russia’s Aerospace Defense Forces and the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense will conduct a joint tactical flight exercise BARS-2018 on the territory of the Republic of Serbia," the ministry said.

Joint crews of the two states will operate MiG-29 twin-engine jet fighter aircraft and Mi-8 medium twin-turbine helicopters.

"In total, up to 10 aircraft of the Serbian Air Force and Air Defense will be involved," the ministry said.

During the exercise, pilots will train intercepting aerial targets, elements of air-to-air engagement, aerobatic maneuvers, tactical strikes on ground targets, airdropping and search-and-rescue missions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US naval blockade possible for disrupting Russian oil, gas supplies - Interior Secretary
2
Serbia’s president set to discuss Kosovo with Putin, ask for help
3
Russia’s new rocket-launched drone to pierce air defenses more easily — expert
4
Serbia to host joint air drills with Russia
5
Sanctions threat motivates banks to bring more euro than dollars, VEB deputy CEO says
6
Trump invited to visit Russia - Lavrov
7
Indonesia quake-tsunami death toll hits 384, AFP reports
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT