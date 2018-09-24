Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Jihadmobiles’ road to ruin: Russian army hones terror-fighting skills in Tajikistan drill

Military & Defense
September 24, 12:52 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The exercise, running from September 24 to 28, will have about 600 servicemen and more than 80 units of hardware taking part in the event

© Nozim Kalandarov/TASS

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A major exercise by Russian motorized infantry units to counter terrorist attacks on Russian mountainous military facilities kicked off on Monday at the Lyaur training ground in Tajikistan, the press service of the Central Military District told reporters.

Over 800 military servicemen on snap combat drills at Russian base in Tajikistan

"Within the framework of the drill, a motorized infantry battalion of Russia’s 201st military base, reinforced by a tank platoon and two multiple launcher rocket system battalions will be rebuffing a simulated attack by terrorists on Russian military facilities and will be conducting search operations in mountainous areas," the press service said.

"The Russian military will advance into the mountains to search for and destroy mobile groups of simulated terrorists in jihadmobiles," it added.

The exercise, running from September 24 to 28, will have about 600 servicemen and more than 80 units of hardware taking part in the event.

The 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan is Russia’s biggest military facility outside the country. It is located in two cities - Dushanbe and Bokhtar. Under an agreement signed in October 2012, the facility will remain in Tajikistan until 2042.

