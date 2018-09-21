China to become Russia's partner country in MAKS-2019 air show

KUNMING, September 21. /TASS/. Russia invited China to become a partner country at the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2019. China accepted the proposal, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters on Friday.

"We will change the format of the International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS for the first time. We offered China to become a partner country. Colleagues agreed and accepted our invitation," Manturov said.

The history of the International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) has begun with the exhibition Mosaeroshow-92, which took place in Moscow region Zhukovsky on August 11-16, 1992. In 1993, the first MAKS was held, which from now on is held every two years.