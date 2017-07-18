Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global markets

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. The 13th MAKS airshow will help develop cooperation in the aircraft sector and promote Russian products on international markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the aviation exhibition on Tuesday.

"We expect that a large exposition will be on display here, in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow, in the next few days. Leading Russian and foreign companies will demonstrate their developments while conferences and workshops will be held on the topical issues of the sector’s development. A whole number of negotiations and the signing of large contracts are planned," the Russian leader said.

"We would like all these events to contribute to the strengthening of production cooperation, the growth of international cooperation and the promotion of Russian products on the domestic and foreign markets," Putin said, adding that Russia’s aircraft-making industry had something to offer to potential buyers.

The Russian government has lent substantial support to the domestic aerospace complex in recent years and serious modernization of its capacities has been carried out and now projects are underway for creating new and competitive civil hardware, the Russian president said, mentioning the Kamov Ka-62 helicopter and the new MC-21 medium-haul airliner.

The head of the Russian state also noted that Russia’s positions in the field of military aircraft-building and the space sphere were also strong.

"The potential of these sectors will continue strengthening in the future," the Russian leader said.

The MAKS-2017 International; Aerospace Show is being held in Zhukovsky on July 18-23. Over 650 Russian and foreign companies will demonstrate their products at the airshow. Overall, about 700 military exhibits will be on display. A total of 99 enterprises will demonstrate the achievements of the Russian defense industry. This year, about 180 foreign corporations and companies from 36 countries are taking part in the MAKS-2017 airshow compared to about 150 foreign firms from 30 counties that attended the previous exhibition.