Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin welcomes MAKS airshow as venue to promote Russian aircraft on global markets

Military & Defense
July 18, 14:11 UTC+3 ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region)

Putin also noted that Russia’s positions in the field of military aircraft-building and the space sphere are strong

Share
1 pages in this article

ZHUKOVSKY (Moscow Region), July 18. /TASS/. The 13th MAKS airshow will help develop cooperation in the aircraft sector and promote Russian products on international markets, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the opening of the aviation exhibition on Tuesday.

Read also
VRT-300 Arctic Supervision rotor drone

New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow

"We expect that a large exposition will be on display here, in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow, in the next few days. Leading Russian and foreign companies will demonstrate their developments while conferences and workshops will be held on the topical issues of the sector’s development. A whole number of negotiations and the signing of large contracts are planned," the Russian leader said.

"We would like all these events to contribute to the strengthening of production cooperation, the growth of international cooperation and the promotion of Russian products on the domestic and foreign markets," Putin said, adding that Russia’s aircraft-making industry had something to offer to potential buyers.

The Russian government has lent substantial support to the domestic aerospace complex in recent years and serious modernization of its capacities has been carried out and now projects are underway for creating new and competitive civil hardware, the Russian president said, mentioning the Kamov Ka-62 helicopter and the new MC-21 medium-haul airliner.

The head of the Russian state also noted that Russia’s positions in the field of military aircraft-building and the space sphere were also strong.

Read also

Russia’s advanced military hardware premiers at MAKS-2017 international airshow

"The potential of these sectors will continue strengthening in the future," the Russian leader said.

The MAKS-2017 International; Aerospace Show is being held in Zhukovsky on July 18-23. Over 650 Russian and foreign companies will demonstrate their products at the airshow. Overall, about 700 military exhibits will be on display. A total of 99 enterprises will demonstrate the achievements of the Russian defense industry. This year, about 180 foreign corporations and companies from 36 countries are taking part in the MAKS-2017 airshow compared to about 150 foreign firms from 30 counties that attended the previous exhibition.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
16
Russian Air Force crews show off combat skills at Aviadarts competition
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
10
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Jehovah's Witnesses lawyer asks Russian Supreme Court to question religious expert
2
Diplomat lays out conditions to improve Russian-US ties at talks with Shannon
3
New Russian helicopter drone for Arctic exploration unveiled at MAKS airshow
4
Russia and Egypt to discuss helicopter deliveries for Mistral ships
5
Press review: Moldova, Ukraine box in Transnistria and Russia rolls out electric aircraft
6
Test flights of Russian MC-21 plane proceed routinely
7
Tsunami alert issued for Kamchatka, Kuril Islands after major quake lifted
TOP STORIES
Реклама