Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg

Military & Defense
September 20, 12:01 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Project 677 submarines of the Lada class belong with the fourth generation of diesel-electric subs

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1022432.stepNow *12 +1}} - 5 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1022432.sliderLength-1}}
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
Editors choice
Mi-1 helicopter. It was the first Soviet helicopter to enter serial production. More than 1,000 were built in the USSR and 1,594 in Poland, as SM-1
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off September 20, 12:44
A ceremony of blessing the foundation stone of the future main cathedral of the Russian Armed Forces
Putin takes part in blessing of foundation stone of Russian Army’s main cathedral September 19, 18:00
A man looks out at the flooded entrance to his apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina
Hurricane Florence: frightful disaster hides behind angelic name September 19, 16:37
Rachel Brosnahan, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Highlights of the 70th annual Emmy Awards September 18, 15:23
A dog wearing a flower on its head takes part in a dog costume parade in Moscow's Krasnogvardeiskiye Prudy Park
Dog-walking wear that's way-out: Moscow's first canine costume parade September 17, 14:33
Youths stage a torchlight parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung Square to celebrate the 70th anniversary of North Korea, September 10
This week in photos: presidential pancakes, Pyongyang’s torchlights, red pandas peekaboo September 14, 17:05
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1022432'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1022432'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS
© Peter Kovalev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, September 20. /TASS/. A second diesel-electric submarine of project 677 (Lada class), The Kronshtadt, was launched in a special ceremony at the Admiralty Shipyards in St. Petersburg on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reports.

Read also

Next-generation submarines to stay 'invisible’ for enemy radars, Russian expert says

"The importance of this event is hard to overestimate. The submarine began to be built in 2005. There have been some pauses in construction work and in financing, but the launch day has come at last. The delay in construction work allowed for using the experience gained in building and operating the submarine The St. Petersburg. By all parameters this submarine surpasses its predecessor - project 636. We are certain that the future of non-nuclear submarine force of the Russian Navy should be pinned on project 677. There will be a large series," Admiralty Shipyards CEO Alexander Buzakov said at the ceremony.

Project 677 submarines of the Lada class belong with the fourth generation of diesel-electric subs. In the surface position its displacement is about 1,750 tonnes. The maximum speed under water is 21 knots. Lada has a crew of 35 and carries Kalibr cruise missiles.

The St. Petersburg is the lead ship of project 677. Its keel-laying ceremony took place in 1997. It was handed over to the Russian Navy in 1997 for experimental operation, which is due to end in 2019.

The Kronshtadt began to be built in 2005. At a certain point the project was paused to be resumed in 2013. Currently the Admiralty Shipyards is building another Lada class submarine - The Velikiye Luki.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Russia's rotorcraft industry turns 70: How the historic helicopter sector took off
5
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Kremlin seeks to defuse Il-20 tragedy and Trump does U-turn on Nord Stream 2
2
Second Lada class submarine launched in St. Petersburg
3
Poroshenko admits most Ukrainians did not feel any improvement of living conditions
4
Russian military ‘keeping the peace’ along demilitarized zone on Syrian-Israeli border
5
Assad offers condolences to Putin over military plane crash
6
France partly to blame for Russian plane's crash, says military expert
7
South Korea's president wraps up visit to North Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT