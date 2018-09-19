Russia signs 20 weapons contracts with African countries over two years

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. Russia and countries in sub-Saharan Africa have signed 20 weapons contracts over the past two years, Russia’s exporter of military hardware Rosoboronexport said on Wednesday.

According to Rosoboronexport’s press-service the company sees countries south of the Sahara as strategic, long-term partners.

"Over the past two years alone we have signed more than 20 contracts with them. We expect the regional market of weapons and military hardware will demonstrate a stable expansion trend over several years to come," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev is quoted by the press-service as saying.

Rosoboronoexport believes that the market of weapons and military hardware in African countries south of the Sahara has been growing on a number of objective factors.

"Among them there is the proliferation of international terrorism, Islamic radicalism, and the remaining threat of maritime piracy. Alongside this different contingents from the region’s countries take an active part in peace-keeping operations under the aegis of the United Nations and the African Union," the press-service said.

Rosoboronexport is participating in the Africa Aerospace & Defense 2018 show in Pretoria, South Africa, which opened in September 19 and will last till 23 September. The company has displayed more than 280 samples of military products.

Among the most promising planes for this market Rosoboronexport specialists mention multi-role fighters of the Sukhoi-30 family, multi-role frontline fighters MiG29M/M2 and combat and training planes Yakovlev-130. Rosoboronexport’s African partners have displayed interest in the military transport helicopter Mi-171Sh, combat and transport helicopter Mi-35M and Ansat, the company said.

Rosoboronexport expects foreign delegations’ great attention to Russian products for ground forces, in particular, BTR-80A and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and the special police vehicle Tigr. Of the displayed air defense systems the missile and artillery system Pantsir-S1 and man-portable air defense missiles Verba and Igla-S are in the greatest demand from the African countries, the press-service said.