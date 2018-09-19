Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Frigate Admiral Essen wraps up visit to Greece

Military & Defense
September 19, 10:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

During the dockage the ship’s crew took part in organized tours across the island’s sights linked to the history of the Russian fleet

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, September 19. /TASS/. The Black Fleet’s frigate Admiral Essen has ended its business call at the Poros island, Greece, and continued to perform its tasks in the Mediterranean Sea, the fleet’s press service told reporters on Wednesday.

Read also
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen

Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force

"The entry of the Russian ship to the Poros island was dedicated to the 190th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Greece. To mark this event, the Russian ship’s crew laid flowers at the memorial plaque at the residence of the first Greek president, Ioannis Kapodistrias," the press service noted.

During the dockage the ship’s crew took part in organized tours across the island’s sights linked to the history of the Russian fleet.

During the dockage at the Poros port, Russian Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador to Greece Andrei Maslov visited the ship, along with diplomats, including military diplomats.

