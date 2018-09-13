Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills

Military & Defense
September 13, 17:24 UTC+3

The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1021456.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1021456.sliderLength-1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1021456.stepNow *12 +1}} - 15 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1021456.sliderLength-1}}
The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region
The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region
The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian T-72B tanks taking part in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
Russian T-72B tanks taking part in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
Russian T-72B tanks taking part in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Vostok-2018 maneuvers are the heaviest in the history of the Russian army
Vostok-2018 maneuvers are the heaviest in the history of the Russian army
Vostok-2018 maneuvers are the heaviest in the history of the Russian army
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
A total of about 300,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills
A total of about 300,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills
A total of about 300,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Chinese Type 96 (ZTZ-96) tanks
Chinese Type 96 (ZTZ-96) tanks
Chinese Type 96 (ZTZ-96) tanks
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
A parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
A parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
A parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Chinese PLZ-07 self-propelled gun systems
Chinese PLZ-07 self-propelled gun systems
Chinese PLZ-07 self-propelled gun systems
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian A-1 quadricycle
Russian A-1 quadricycle
Russian A-1 quadricycle
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian Rys special purpose vehicles
Russian Rys special purpose vehicles
Russian Rys special purpose vehicles
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Mi-8AMTSH helicopters
Mi-8AMTSH helicopters
Mi-8AMTSH helicopters
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian serviceman with Rex-1 anti-drone rifle system
Russian serviceman with Rex-1 anti-drone rifle system
Russian serviceman with Rex-1 anti-drone rifle system
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles
Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles
Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Chinese servicemen and military hardware seen during a parade of military hardware and aviation
Chinese servicemen and military hardware seen during a parade of military hardware and aviation
Chinese servicemen and military hardware seen during a parade of military hardware and aviation
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Aircraft seen during the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
Aircraft seen during the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
Aircraft seen during the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
More than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercise
More than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercise
More than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercise
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Editors choice
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills September 13, 10:07
The Russian Navy Project 775 major amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills September 12, 17:17
North Korean youths march during the torch parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary September 11, 16:11
Celebrations marking Moscow's 871st birthday
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures September 10, 14:11
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare September 07, 17:59
Actress and singer Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper seen at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival September 06, 18:57
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1021456'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1021456'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian T-72B tanks taking part in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Vostok-2018 maneuvers are the heaviest in the history of the Russian army
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
A total of about 300,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Chinese Type 96 (ZTZ-96) tanks
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
A parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Chinese PLZ-07 self-propelled gun systems
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Russian A-1 quadricycle
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian Rys special purpose vehicles
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Mi-8AMTSH helicopters
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Russian serviceman with Rex-1 anti-drone rifle system
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Chinese servicemen and military hardware seen during a parade of military hardware and aviation
© Vadim Savitsky/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
Aircraft seen during the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercise
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
More than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles are involved in the exercise
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Gallery
8 photo
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills

The main stage of the Vostok-2018 strategic drills was held at the Tsugol firing range in the Trans-Baikal Region. The Vostok-2018 maneuvers are the biggest in the history of the Russian army, unparalleled since 1981, when the Soviet Union held drills involving about 100,000 people.

The massive Vostok-2018 exercise is running from September 11 to 17 under the command of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. A total of about 300,000 servicemen are participating in them, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other cars, and up to 80 ships and support vessels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Military drills
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
15
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
8
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
10
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Coincidence? Two men UK branded as 'suspects' in Skripal case wait for Britain’s apology
2
Russian, Chinese militaries put their power on display in dramatic drills
3
Washington’s policies in Syria lead world towards edge of the abyss, says diplomat
4
Press review: Putin stuns Japan with peace deal bid and will Russia exit Council of Europe
5
West brings up new reasons for imminent strike on Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
6
UK’s Skripal case ‘suspects’ say they are fitness industry businessmen not linked to GRU
7
Metropolitan Police confident Skripal suspects used aliases
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT