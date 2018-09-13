Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills

Military & Defense
September 13, 10:07 UTC+3 TSUGOL RANGE

The awarding ceremony was held after the end of the main stage of the maneuvers and a military parade

Share
1 pages in this article
ADVERTISEMENT
Пропустить рекламу
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_1021401.stepNow *12 +1}} - 8 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_1021401.sliderLength-1}}
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his first deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his first deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his first deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
Editors choice
The Russian Navy Project 775 major amphibious assault ship Alexander Otrakovsky
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills September 12, 17:17
North Korean youths march during the torch parade at the Kim Il Sung Square in conjunction with the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang
Massive torch parade wraps up North Korea's 70th anniversary September 11, 16:11
Celebrations marking Moscow's 871st birthday
Happy 871st birthday, Moscow! City day celebrations in pictures September 10, 14:11
Fireworks illuminate the sky during the closing of 2018 Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival at the Red Square in Moscow, September 2
This week in photos: art goes up in flames, Macron goes back to school and the Trump stare September 07, 17:59
Actress and singer Lady Gaga and actor Bradley Cooper seen at the premiere of the film 'A Star Is Born' at the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival
World's brightest movie stars shine at 75th Venice Film Festival September 06, 18:57
A scaffolding collapsed due to strong winds generated by typhoon Jebi in Osaka, western Japan
Typhoon Jebi hammers Japan killing 11 people September 05, 15:15
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1021401'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_1021401'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a parade of army hardware and aviation involved in the main stage of the Vostok 2018 military exercises
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his first deputy, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS
© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press Service/TASS
© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

TSUGOL RANGE /Trans-Baikal Region/, September 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given awards to ten Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen who performed well at the Vostok-2018 military exercises. The awarding ceremony was held at the Tsugol Range, Trans-Baikal Region, after the end of the main stage of the maneuvers and a military parade.

Read also

Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills

Four servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces, four servicemen of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and two officers from the Mongolian Armed Forces received various medals from the Russian president.

Putin arrived to the Tsugol Range on Thursday, where he observed the main stage of Vostok-2018 from the command post. These maneuvers are the heaviest in the history of the Russian army, with no similar drills carried out since 1981, when the Soviet Union held drills involving about 100,000 people.

The massive Vostok-2018 exercise is being carried out from September 11 to 17 under the command of Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu on the soil and in the waters of Russia’s Far East and in the neighboring waters of the Pacific Ocean. A total of about 300,000 servicemen are taking part in them, as well as more than 1,000 planes, helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles, along with as many as 36,000 tanks, armored fighting vehicles and other cars, and up to 80 ships and support vessels.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
8
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
10
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin awards Russian, Chinese and Mongolian servicemen at Vostok-2018 drills
2
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
3
EU prolongs sanctions against Russia for six months
4
Putin: Russia will continue to strengthen armed forces so that they can defend sovereignty
5
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
6
Nearly 250,000 refugees return to Syria from abroad — Russian Defense Ministry
7
Putin names one of main threats to Russia's sovereignty
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT