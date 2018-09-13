Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Experience of military operations in Syria was used at Vostok-2018 drills, says commander

Military & Defense
September 13, 10:38 UTC+3 TSUGOL RANGE

The active phase of the maneuvers ended on Thursday

TSUGOL RANGE /Trans-Baikal Region/, September 13. /TASS/. The experience of participation in the Syrian conflict was used at the Vostok-2018 drills, Eastern Military District Force Commander and former Commander of the Russian Force in Syria Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlyov told journalists on Thursday.

"The generalized Syrian experience was used in the drills - from limited objective attacks by landing forces down to firing and reconnaissance rules," the colonel general said.

Speaking about the active phase of the maneuvers, which ended on Thursday, he noted that "the maximum number of servicemen - 25,000 people, about 7,000 equipment units and 250 aircraft" were involved in them.

"The drills are being held at 18 ranges, including three air ranges and three sea ranges," he said.

The drills will end on September 17.

