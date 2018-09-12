Russian Defense Ministry: militants pick out kids to ‘star’ in false flag op in Syria

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Terrorist insurgents have singled out 22 children and their parents along with a group of orphans who were kidnapped from refugee camps to ‘star’ in a video-recorded staged chemical attack op, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria (part of the Russian Defense Ministry) reported on Wednesday.

"Militants have selected 22 children with their parents from the communities of Zitan, Zerbeh and Birnah in the Aleppo Governorate for participation in staged chemical attacks. One more group of orphans abducted from refugee camps and intended for the filming of lethal scenes is being kept in a cell in the al-Iqab prison controlled by the terror group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the Center reported.

Nine sham scenes

A total of nine faked episodes depicting the alleged use of ‘chemical warfare agents’ by Syrian government troops have been filmed in Idlib with the participation of the White Helmets, officials from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria told reporters on Wednesday.

"Irrefutable information at our disposal says that yesterday, on September 11, the camera crews of a number of Middle East based TV channels and a regional affiliation of a US channel filmed nine sham scenes alleging the use of chemical warfare agents by Syrian troops against civilians," the Russian military said, adding that the filming of the episodes had taken place in Jisr Al-Shughour, in the Idlib Governorate.

The military also said footage had been recorded portraying the activists from the so-called White Helmets performing what is purported to be ‘assistance’ to ‘injured’ Syrians. Russian defense officials also said that participants in a joint meeting between the White Helmets and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization [outlawed in Russia by a Supreme Court ruling - TASS] had selected only two of the nine episodes to hand over to the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons "after getting a nod".

The parties to the meeting agreed that other episodes would be uploaded on to social networks because of their mediocre quality.

On Tuesday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria reported that a staged provocation simulating the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the Syrian army was being filmed in the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Center, their scheme included faking scenes of "providing help" to residents of the Jisr ash-Shughur community after the Syrian army alleged use of the so-called toxic barrel bombs.

Real chemical attack on Syrians

White Helmets and terrorists are getting ready for a real chlorine attack against civilians in Syria, the center said.

"White Helmets and terrorists are preparing for the real use of chlorine-based toxic agents against the civilian footage participants in order to later accuse the Syrian army of the attack," the center said.

According to the Russian military, White Helmets members have been rehearsing before filming a staged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun since September 9. These rehearsals involve up to 30 civilians, including about a dozen children aged between eight and 12.

Members of the Hurras al-Din terror group have been preparing places where barrels containing toxic substances will be blown up, the Russian Center noted. "A makeshift medical post has been set up in the northeastern part of Khan Shaykhun, where White Helmets members will be shown providing assistance to the allegedly affected people," the center added.