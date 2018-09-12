Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Defense Ministry: militants pick out kids to ‘star’ in false flag op in Syria

Military & Defense
September 12, 17:24 UTC+3

A total of nine faked scenes depicting the alleged use of ‘chemical warfare agents’ by Syrian government troops have been filmed in Idlib with the participation of the notorious White Helmets

Share
1 pages in this article
© Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets via AP

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Terrorist insurgents have singled out 22 children and their parents along with a group of orphans who were kidnapped from refugee camps to ‘star’ in a video-recorded staged chemical attack op, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria (part of the Russian Defense Ministry) reported on Wednesday.

Read also
Idlib province, Syria

Filming of staged chemical attack in Syria’s Idlib begins, Russian top brass says

"Militants have selected 22 children with their parents from the communities of Zitan, Zerbeh and Birnah in the Aleppo Governorate for participation in staged chemical attacks. One more group of orphans abducted from refugee camps and intended for the filming of lethal scenes is being kept in a cell in the al-Iqab prison controlled by the terror group Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia - TASS)," the Center reported.

Nine sham scenes

A total of nine faked episodes depicting the alleged use of ‘chemical warfare agents’ by Syrian government troops have been filmed in Idlib with the participation of the White Helmets, officials from the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Warring Sides in Syria told reporters on Wednesday.

"Irrefutable information at our disposal says that yesterday, on September 11, the camera crews of a number of Middle East based TV channels and a regional affiliation of a US channel filmed nine sham scenes alleging the use of chemical warfare agents by Syrian troops against civilians," the Russian military said, adding that the filming of the episodes had taken place in Jisr Al-Shughour, in the Idlib Governorate.

The military also said footage had been recorded portraying the activists from the so-called White Helmets performing what is purported to be ‘assistance’ to ‘injured’ Syrians. Russian defense officials also said that participants in a joint meeting between the White Helmets and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization [outlawed in Russia by a Supreme Court ruling - TASS] had selected only two of the nine episodes to hand over to the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons "after getting a nod".

The parties to the meeting agreed that other episodes would be uploaded on to social networks because of their mediocre quality.

Read also

Terrorists must not be allowed to hold civilians hostage in Syria’s Idlib, says diplomat

On Tuesday, the Russian Reconciliation Center for the Opposing Sides in Syria reported that a staged provocation simulating the use of chemical weapons against civilians by the Syrian army was being filmed in the Idlib Governorate.

According to the Center, their scheme included faking scenes of "providing help" to residents of the Jisr ash-Shughur community after the Syrian army alleged use of the so-called toxic barrel bombs.

Real chemical attack on Syrians

White Helmets and terrorists are getting ready for a real chlorine attack against civilians in Syria, the center said. 

"White Helmets and terrorists are preparing for the real use of chlorine-based toxic agents against the civilian footage participants in order to later accuse the Syrian army of the attack," the center said.

According to the Russian military, White Helmets members have been rehearsing before filming a staged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun since September 9. These rehearsals involve up to 30 civilians, including about a dozen children aged between eight and 12.

Members of the Hurras al-Din terror group have been preparing places where barrels containing toxic substances will be blown up, the Russian Center noted. "A makeshift medical post has been set up in the northeastern part of Khan Shaykhun, where White Helmets members will be shown providing assistance to the allegedly affected people," the center added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
US refuses to certify Russian plane for Open Skies Treaty inspections
2
Russian Defense Ministry: militants pick out kids to ‘star’ in false flag op in Syria
3
Russian Tupolev-95MS bombers launch cruise missiles at Vostok-2018 exercise
4
Russian-Mongolian relations develop steadily — Putin
5
Vostok 2018: Taking a sneak peek at Russia's biggest military drills
6
Russian deputy prime minister dismisses rumors US astronauts damaged Soyuz
7
En guard! Combat or court? MP proposes duel code in wake of Zolotov’s challenge to Navalny
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT