Batch deliveries of A-100 ‘flying radar’ to start in 2020-2021 - source

GELENDZHIK, September 8. /TASS/. Serial deliveries of the A-100 airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft will start in 2020-2021, a source in the defense and industrial complex told TASS.

"Serial supplies of the aircraft will start in 2020-2021," he said when asked a respective question.

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said earlier that the A-100 aircraft would start flights by the end of this year.

The advanced A-100 Premier AWACS aircraft was designed on the basis of the Il-776MD-90A. It is capable of quickly increasing the radar field in a specified line of operations. The A-100 is capable of detecting and tracking air and other targets and help operate the fighter and strike aviation when setting air, ground and sea targets.