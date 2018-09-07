Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Emergencies
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia helping Syria modernize its air defense system, ambassador says

Military & Defense
September 07, 20:51 UTC+3 DAMASCUS

Much is yet to be done because everything was in utter devastation, but certain results can already be seen, Alexander Kinshchak said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hassan Ammar

DAMASCUS, September 7. /TASS/. Russia is helping Syria restore and modernized its air defense system, Russia’s Ambassador to that country, Alexander Kinshchak, told TASS on Friday.

"We are helping our Syrian partners to restore, modernize and boost the efficiency of the integrated air defense system," he said when asked how well Syria is protected against possible airstrikes by Western nations.

"Much is yet to be done because everything was in utter devastation, but certain results can already be seen," he said.

Read also
S-300 air defense missile system

Highly efficient air defenses can be created in Syria with Russia’s help — senator

In late April, chief of the main operations directorate of the Russian General Staff, Sergei Rudskoi, said that Syria would soon receive new air defense systems and promised that Russian specialists would help the Syrian military to master them. He refrained from details of the systems, saying only that the S-125, Osa and Kvadrat systems used by the Syrian army had been restored and modernized with Russia’s assistance.

In late August, the Russian Defense Ministry warned about a possible provocation plotted in the Syrian Idlib governorate by militants under supervision of British special services. Thus, according to the ministry, militants were planning to simulate the use of chemical weapons against civilians by Syrian government troops to furnish the United States, the United Kingdom and France with a pretext to deliver an airstrike on Syrian government and economic facilities.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
12
Russia marks 75th anniversary of its watershed victory at the Battle of Kursk
10
Russia displays its state-of-the-art weaponry at Army-2018 forum
7
New bomber Tupolev-22M3M presented in Kazan
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia helping Syria modernize its air defense system, ambassador says
2
Spacecraft Soyuz MS-09 may have been damaged during tests by manufacturer
3
Putin: Russia has proof that militants prepare provocations with chemical weapons in Syria
4
Ecumenical Patriarchate appoints its bishops as exarchs to Ukraine
5
Russia’s MC-21 aircraft to be ready for public viewing in late 2018-early 2019 — minister
6
Moscow suggests US transmit details on ‘looming’ Syrian chemical attack to Russia
7
Putin meets with Erdogan in Tehran before trilateral summit
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT