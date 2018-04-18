Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Highly efficient air defenses can be created in Syria with Russia’s help — senator

Military & Defense
April 18, 13:01 UTC+3

Most of the Syrian air defense systems operational today comprise Soviet-made surface-to-air missile complexes that have undergone various levels of modernization

Share
1 pages in this article
S-300 air defense missile system

S-300 air defense missile system

© Donat Sorokin/TASS

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Highly efficient air defenses can be created in Syria with Russia’s assistance already now, a senior Russian senator and former Aerospace Force commander said on Wednesday.

Head of the Federation Council’s Defense and Security Committee Viktor Bondarev, who spoke at the upper house’s plenary session, reminded senators of the statement by Russia’s General Staff that attacks similar to the missile strike by the US and its allies against Syria on April 14 can be prevented by delivering modern air defense systems to that Arab country, for example, S-300 complexes.

"The creation of the multi-layered and highly efficient air defense system in Syria capable of protecting military and civil facilities from air attacks is possible with Russia’s assistance already now," Bondarev said.

Concurrently, it is necessary to expand the format of training highly-skilled specialists for such air defense missile systems’ operation and maintenance, he added.

"The presence of highly efficient defensive weapons in the arsenal of any sovereign country will sober the hot heads of not only NATO’s military and generals," the senior Russian senator stressed.

Excellent performance

Most of the Syrian air defense systems operational today comprise Soviet-made surface-to-air missile complexes that have undergone "various levels of modernization with the help of our specialists," the former Aerospace Force commander said.

Read also

Syrian air defenses intercept 70% of US cruise missiles

US, Western coalition fire over 100 missiles against Syria — Russian Defense Ministry

Russian top brass reveals 'true targets' of US-led strikes against Syria

Expert highlights threat of new strikes against Syria

Russia’s OSCE envoy blasts US strikes on Syria as aggression

Specifically, they include S-125, S-200 air defense missile complexes, Buk, Osa and Strela-10 battlefield surface-to-air systems and relatively new Pantsyr-S1 weapons, Bondarev said.

"The results of the air defense battle [on April 14 in Syria] testify to the personnel’s high combat readiness and the efficiency of air defenses created and installed with our help," the parliamentarian said, pointing out that the command and specialists of the Syrian air defense troops and the Air Force were basically graduates of Russian military academies and schools.

"They excellently passed their combat exam," the former commander of Russia’s Aerospace Force said.

Also, "measures taken in advance to disperse and re-deploy [Syrian] troops, as well as the Syrian population’s high readiness for such attacks helped avoid casualties among civilians," the senior Russian senator said.

Missile strike against Syria

On April 14, the US, Great Britain and France delivered a massive missile strike against Syria without the UN Security Council’s authorization. According to the data of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the missiles hit a research center in Damascus, the headquarters of the republican guard, an air defense base, several military aerodromes and army depots.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, the attack lasted from 03:42 to 05:10 local time. The Syrian air defenses shot down 71 out of 103 fired missiles. Washington, London and Paris claimed the attack was a response to an alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Douma.

On the same day, Head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operations Department Colonel-General Sergei Rudskoi said Russia could return to the issue of delivering S-300 long-range air defense missile systems to Syria. As the Russian general stressed, the missile systems could be delivered not only to Syria but also to other countries.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
First rehearsal for Victory Day parade’s air show takes off
12
Russian Knights electrify the sky with spellbinding stunts
13
Chile launches Latin America’s biggest aerospace and defense show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia proves Novichok agent patented in US as a chemical weapon — OPCW envoy
2
Russia’s WWII Victory Day parade to showcase advanced weaponry
3
Countersanctions should be adopted before end of July, says upper house speaker
4
Russian Navy gets nuclear sub, 3 warships and Kalibr cruise missiles this year
5
Yulia Skripal ‘held hostage by British authorities’ — Russia's OPCW ambassador
6
Russia 'skeptical' about OPCW statement on BZ chemical
7
London crossed all red lines accusing Putin of involvement in chemical program - diplomat
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама