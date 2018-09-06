Russian military conducts more than 50 battle exercises during Mediterranean drills

LATAKIA/Syria/, September 6. /TASS/. During the large-scale drills of the Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea the Russian military conducted more than 50 battle exercises and the aviation performed 15 in-flight refuelling missions during 50 sorties, Navy Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Korolev said.

"By now the personnel of the Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces have successfully fulfilled more than 50 battle exercises and carried out over 50 sorties of the Navy’s marine aviation, conducting 15 in-flight refuelling missions," said Korolev, who inspected the exercises in Syria.

The military also carried out 150 exercises of the marine combat crews. "I want to stress that such maneuvers are conducted for the first time in modern Russia’s history and involve modern warships, support vessels and marine aviation," the admiral said.

The Russian Navy and the Aerospace Forces launched military drills in the Mediterranean Sea on September 1 for the first time. The unprecedented by their scope exercises will last until September 8. The drills will involve 26 warships, including two submarines, and also 34 aircraft. Missile live-firing exercises are due to be conducted as part of the Mediterranean maneuvers.