Russian Navy’s commander-in-chief inspects military drills in Mediterranean

Military & Defense
September 06, 8:18 UTC+3 LATAKIA

The drills involve 26 warships, including two submarines, and also 34 aircraft

© Lev Fedoseyev/TASS

LATAKIA /Syria/, September 6. /TASS/. Commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Vladimir Korolyov, arrived in Syria to inspect the joint drill of the Russian Navy, naval aviation and the Aerospace Forces in the Mediterranean Sea.

"The drills proceed as scheduled," he said, adding that the exercise is geared to drill new methods of collaboration of forces at sea.

The Russian Navy and Aerospace Force launched military drills in the Mediterranean on September 1 for the first time. The exercise will last until September 8. The drills will involve 26 warships, including two submarines, and also 34 aircraft.

