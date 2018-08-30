Russian helicopters destroy simulated enemy’s car bombs during drills in Abkhazia

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 30. /TASS/. Ka-52 strike helicopters stationed at the Russian military base in Abkhazia have conducted a strike on bomb-laden vehicles of a simulated enemy during drills of the Southern Military District, spokesman Vadim Astafyev told reporters on Thursday.

"As part of bilateral company tactical exercises with the use of Ka-52 Alligator strike helicopters, commanders of company task groups of the Russian military base in Abkhazia have trained measures against SVBIEDs [Suicide Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device]," the officials said.

Two Ka-52 strike helicopters destroyed approaching SVIBEDs at the Tsabal training ground.

Tactical exercises in Abkhazia have been under way between August 20 and will continue until September 15. Over 1,000 servicemen and 300 pieces of military hardware are taking part on a daily basis.