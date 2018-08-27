Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US brings cruise missile carriers to Middle East for strikes against Syria — top brass

Military & Defense
August 27, 15:56 UTC+3
© Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The United States has been building the amount of cruise missile carriers in the Middle East for strikes against government forces in Syria after pre-planned provocation involving the use of chemical weapons in Idlib Province, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told the media on Monday.

Press review: Iran-EAEU free trade zone and likely US-led strike on Syria on the horizon

"The United States keeps building up the cruise missile carriers group in the Middle East as part of preparations for another provocation in Idlib Province to be presented as an alleged use of chemical weapons," Konashenkov said.

He pointed out that "these preparations are fresh confirmation of US intentions to use as a pretext a likely simulation of the government forces’ chemical attack, which Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Jabhat al-Nusra - outlawed in Russia) militants are plotting with active support from British secret services."

