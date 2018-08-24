Russian upgraded attack helicopter to get modular block of controlled explosion rockets

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg-based Zaslon defense manufacturer is testing a new modular transformable block of rockets for the upgraded Mil Mi-28NM helicopter on order from Russia’s Defense Ministry, Chief Specialist of the Zaslon Moscow branch Igor Kalinkin told TASS at the Army-2018 forum on Friday.

The company is also developing a new controlled explosion rocket for the new block, the chief specialist said.

"The R&D work on the block started as part of the state defense procurement plan. The task was to create rocket pods adapted for various tasks. They can hold 10, 15 and 25 rockets and can be easily removed and installed. Also, various clusters can be furnished with various types of rockets," Kalinkin said.

"The block is in the process of trials. Those that are on the display stand have just arrived from temperature and climatic trials," the chief specialist said.

The company intends to complete the trials and begin deliveries to the troops as part of the weapons suite for the modernized Mi-28NM helicopter. Zaslon intends to offer new rocket pods to foreign customers as well.

Innovations

"We used on our own initiative the competences accumulated in the work on the block for creating a universal module. A fully-equipped module weighs 1,100 kg and can be installed in a stationary manner or can be mounted on any platform of the corresponding lifting capacity: these are overland wheeled and tracked vehicles, and also boats and vessels that can carry it. On the display stand, we feature it using an UAZ pickup as an example. By installing such a module on a pickup, an operator actually gets a short-range multiple launch rocket system," Kalinkin said.

The idea is not new but the samples found earlier were improvised re-made items created in field conditions, the chief specialist said.

The company, however, uses precisely competent engineering solutions, he stressed. On the customer’s wish, an automated control system can be installed and work on its creation is ongoing, he said.

The only disadvantage is that the module’s weight will increase by 500kg, which will limit the group of carriers and that is why it is offered optionally, he said.

"We are also working on a promising rocket for the system. After the new rocket is developed, the capabilities and the range of its use will be multiply increased. A rocket is being improved with regard to increasing its range, accuracy and controllability. It will get a warhead with an increased yield and a controlled explosion system," the chief specialist said.

The Mi-28NM is a modernized version of the Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ helicopter. The work on the helicopter’s new modification started in 2009. The Mi-28NM is expected to get a principally new panoramic view locator, a new control system and other equipment and will be capable of using precision weapons.

The Army-2018 international military and technical forum runs in Kubinka near Moscow on August 21-26.