Russia’s weapons exporter signs contracts worth $300 mln at Army-2018 arms show

Military & Defense
August 24, 16:48 UTC+3 KUBINKA

Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has signed 15 contracts with foreign customers at the Army-2018 international military and technical forum

© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport has signed 15 contracts worth over 20.3 billion rubles ($300 million) with foreign customers at the Army-2018 international military and technical forum, the Rosoboronexport press office reported on Friday.

Russia to ink many arms delivery contracts with foreign customers soon

As the press office said, Rosoboronexport signed "15 various contractual documents with foreign customers of Russian military hardware and armament."

"The sum of the export contracts signed by Rosoboronexport on the sidelines of the Army forum has topped 20.3 billion rubles. This relates to modern land forces’ military hardware, unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare systems, close combat weapons and many other items. The company’s order book now includes firm orders from Asian and African countries, and also from member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States," Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev was quoted by the press office as saying.

Also, several agreements were signed on interaction with Russian companies engaged in military and technical cooperation.

"The documents signed at the forum seal the accords with the partners on the export of final Russian military hardware, its after-sale maintenance, repair and modernization," Rosoboronexport said.

The Army-2018 international military and technical forum runs in Kubinka near Moscow on August 21-26.

Show more
