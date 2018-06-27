Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Top brass refutes report that Russia quits deal on Syria’s southern de-escalation zone

Military & Defense
June 27, 14:59 UTC+3

Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected a report by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency that Russia allegedly pulled out of a deal on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria

© AP Photo/Max Black

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected a report by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency that Russia allegedly pulled out of a deal on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria.

Read also

Russia's top brass comments on recent situation in Syria's southern de-escalation zone

"The report by Turkey’s Anadolu news agency citing a fake web page of the Hmeymim air base on social networks regarding Russia’s alleged "pullout from an agreement on the southern de-escalation zone" does not correspond to reality," the ministry said.

"The Russian air base in Hmeymim in the Syrian Arab Republic doesn’t have any websites or pages on social networks," it said.

The ministry stressed that all information on Russian military operations in Syria is announced only by the Defense Ministry’s representatives and also through the ministry’s official Internet resources.

Earlier, Turkey’s state-run international news agency, Anadolu, reported citing a fake page of the Hmeymim air base command that the agreement on the southern de-escalation zone in Syria was terminated.

Syrian conflict
