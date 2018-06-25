Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’

Military & Defense
June 25, 13:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Ukrainian tank crews were among the eight teams that took part in the NATO tank warfare competitions, the Russian general said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. NATO’s tank biathlon competition has a clear anti-Russian context, Russia’s Army Combat Training Directorate Chief Major-General Roman Binyukov said on Monday.

NATO member states reject invitations to take part in the tank biathlon of the International Army Games, the Russian general said.

Read also

Diplomat emphasizes Russia’s military planning takes into account NATO’s steps

"They do not come to our competition and do not invite the Russian team to their contest. However, the international success of our tank biathlon has forced our NATO colleagues to hold a similar competition at one of the Bundeswehr training ranges," the Russian Defense Ministry quoted Binyukov as saying.

"Compared to the Russian competition, the conditions of the NATO contest have nothing to do with competitiveness and the sports spirt. At the same time, the anti-Russian context is felt: even during the accomplishment of gunnery tasks, NATO crews practice firing against old Soviet hardware rather than against targets," the Russian general said.

According to Binyukov, during the tank biathlon at the International Army Games, "the armor is used at maximal regimes and the victory is achieved by the quickness of making decisions, the speed and the accuracy of fire."

"This is also achieved through annual improvements by Russian designers of the T-72B3M tank used by tank crewmen from Russia," the general said.

Ukrainian tanks

Ukrainian tank crews were among the eight teams that took part in the NATO tank warfare competitions, the Russian general said.

According to Binyukov, "one of the Ukrainian tankmen who commented for journalists on the Ukrainian team’s poor performance in the NATO competition, admitted that the team’s last place could be explained by the low quality of the manufacture and the unsatisfactory combat capabilities of Ukrainian tanks, and also by the unsatisfactory level of the tank crews’ training.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Oracle she-goat from Samara predicts Russia’s win in World Cup game against Uruguay
2
Russia’s top brass blasts NATO’s tank biathlon as competition with ‘anti-Russian context’
3
Putin takes public discussion of pension reform pragmatically, Kremlin notes
4
Press review: Russian air power backs Damascus and why Denmark is delaying Nord Stream 2
5
Poland quits 2018 FIFA World Cup, Kane rewrites Team England’s history
6
Austria gearing up for Putin-Trump meeting in Vienna on July 15 - report
7
College shootout in Ingushetia leaves two injured — source
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT