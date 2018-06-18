Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval group starts accomplishing missions in North Atlantic

Military & Defense
June 18, 19:09 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

During their voyage in distant waters, the crews will accomplish a large number of combat training missions, hold joint communications, air defense and anti-submarine warfare drills

Share
1 pages in this article

KALININGRAD, June 18. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships comprising two corvettes, a tanker and a sea tug have started accomplishing missions in the North Atlantic as part of its voyage in distant waters, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Monday.

"A group of ships comprising the corvettes Boiky and Stoiky, the medium sea tanker Kola and the sea-going tug Konetsky has arrived in the North Atlantic for accomplishing planned long-distance voyage assignments," the spokesman said, without specifying when the naval group had set off from its permanent base of Baltiysk.

Gallery
12 photo

Russia's Baltic fleet in photos

The corvettes are carrying Kamov Ka-27PS anti-submarine warfare helicopters while the naval group’s crews comprise specially trained marines.

During their voyage in distant waters, the crews will accomplish a large number of combat training missions, hold joint communications, air defense and anti-submarine warfare drills.

The crews of the fleet’s naval aviation helicopters based on the corvettes will perform flights over the Atlantic, practice measures to search for a notional enemy’s submarines, detect surface targets and carry out search-and-rescue operations.

"The basic task of the naval group’s long-distance voyage is to ensure naval presence and demonstrate the St. Andrew’s flag in various parts of the Atlantic Ocean," Martov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia developing new amphibious assault ship with 8,000-tonne displacement
2
US Republican Party senators to visit Russia
3
Portuguese fan arrives in Russia by bicycle for FIFA World Cup
4
Radiant female fans at FIFA World Cup
5
Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval group starts accomplishing missions in North Atlantic
6
Kremlin comments on attempts to counter Nord Stream-2 implementation
7
UK fan receives $15 fine after brawl on Russian train
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT