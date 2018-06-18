Russian Baltic Fleet’s naval group starts accomplishing missions in North Atlantic

KALININGRAD, June 18. /TASS/. A group of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships comprising two corvettes, a tanker and a sea tug have started accomplishing missions in the North Atlantic as part of its voyage in distant waters, Fleet spokesman Roman Martov told TASS on Monday.

"A group of ships comprising the corvettes Boiky and Stoiky, the medium sea tanker Kola and the sea-going tug Konetsky has arrived in the North Atlantic for accomplishing planned long-distance voyage assignments," the spokesman said, without specifying when the naval group had set off from its permanent base of Baltiysk.

The corvettes are carrying Kamov Ka-27PS anti-submarine warfare helicopters while the naval group’s crews comprise specially trained marines.

During their voyage in distant waters, the crews will accomplish a large number of combat training missions, hold joint communications, air defense and anti-submarine warfare drills.

The crews of the fleet’s naval aviation helicopters based on the corvettes will perform flights over the Atlantic, practice measures to search for a notional enemy’s submarines, detect surface targets and carry out search-and-rescue operations.

"The basic task of the naval group’s long-distance voyage is to ensure naval presence and demonstrate the St. Andrew’s flag in various parts of the Atlantic Ocean," Martov said.