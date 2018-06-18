Cruise missile corvettes to join Russia’s Mediterranean taskforce

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Two corvettes armed with Kalibr-NK cruise missiles will join the Russian Navy’s permanent Mediterranean taskforce, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The Caspian Flotilla’s small missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk and Veliky Ustyug are making a planned transition from Sevastopol to the Mediterranean Sea. Currently, the warships’ crews have completed their passage through the Bosphorus and the Dardanelles Straits," the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported.

The warships are expected to join the Russian Navy’s permanent blue-water taskforce by the end of the day and "start performing assigned missions," the press office added.

As of now, Russia has built five Project 21631 Buyan-M-class corvettes. Three of them are operational in the Caspian Flotilla and two in the Baltic Fleet. The warships of this class feature a greater displacement and are outfitted with the most advanced long-range precision weapons - the Kalibr-NK missiles designed to hit naval and coastal targets.