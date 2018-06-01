Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Military & Defense
June 01, 17:21 UTC+3 SEVASTOPOL

The missile corvette Vyshny Volochyok is a multirole warship furnished with advanced artillery, missile, anti-sabotage, air defense and radio-technical armaments

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Malgavko/TASS

SEVASTOPOL, June 1. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has held an official ceremony to accept the latest Buyan-M-class missile corvette Vyshny Volochyok for service, Fleet spokesman Captain 1st Rank Vyacheslav Trukhachyov said on Friday.

The ceremony included hoisting the St. Andrew’s flag on the newest corvette.

"The St. Andrew’s flag of the new warship was consecrated in the Archistratigus Michael Church, after which it was delivered by sea to the Minnaya stenka wharf. The official ceremony of hoisting the St. Andrew’s flag on the warship was attended by representatives of the main command of the Navy, the Black Sea Fleet, the Sevastopol administration and legislature, the Zelenodolsk Shipyard and a delegation of the city of Vyshny Volochyok," the spokesman said.

After the ceremony of hoisting the flag, which took place on the first day of the summer training period, the warship’s crew will continue undergoing the course of preparations for accomplishing assigned missions, after which it will switch to performing planned combat training assignments, the spokesman said.

Speaking at the flag-hoisting ceremony, Chief of Staff of the Black Sea Fleet Rear Admiral Viktor Liina congratulated the fleet’s personnel and veterans, noting that this was a special day for the Navy.

"Today the Black Seas Fleet has become even stronger… this is another obvious confirmation of the state policy for strengthening Russia’s defense capability and its armed forces," the rear admiral said.

Read also
Steregushchiy corvette

Guardians of the seas: Ten years of Russia's formidable multi-purpose corvettes

"This warship won’t stay at the berth for long: the crew will set off for accomplishing combat duty and combat training missions in the coming months and, if the Motherland issues such an order, in accomplishing combat assignments in the fleet’s operational zone," he added.

The missile corvette Vyshny Volochyok is a multirole warship furnished with advanced artillery, missile, anti-sabotage, air defense and radio-technical armaments.

The Vyshny Volochyok is the sixth corvette of the modernized Buyan-M Project and for the time being will be the sole warship of this class in the Black Sea Fleet.

Warships of this class feature a greater displacement and are equipped with the most advanced long-range precision weapons - the Kalibr-NK missiles designed to hit naval and coastal targets.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
13
Celebrating a century of protecting Russia’s perimeters: Border Guard Service turns 100
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin hails Russia-OPEC cooperation
2
Kiev may be held accountable for MH17 incident — Dutch foreign minister
3
Cutting-edge missile corvette joins Russia’s Black Sea Fleet
4
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
5
Putin grants Russian citizenship to US athlete Jeffrey Monson
6
Kremlin slams mass media reports about existence of 'private Putin fund' as 'red herring'
7
Russian boxer Povetkin hopes for WBA belt bout against UK’s Joshua this fall
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT