Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren will be accepted for service in the Russian Navy on June 20, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Friday.

"The St. Andrew’s flag will be hoisted aboard the Ivan Gren on June 20," the source said.

The state trials of the advanced amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started in November 2017 but were suspended by the customer in late December to deal with technical problems that had emerged. The warship’s trials restarted on April 3, 2018 after the technical problems had been solved.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was developed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. It was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in west Russia in December 2004 and launched in May 2012. Its sea trials began in June 2016.

On November 30, 2017, the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started undergoing state trials in the Baltic Sea. The Ivan Gren is expected to join Russia’s Northern Fleet.

The Yantar Shipyard is building another Project 11711 warship, the Pyotr Morgunov, which is expected to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2018.

The Ivan Gren can carry 13 main battle tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers (infantry fighting vehicles) and up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship can also transport a reinforced marine infantry company with organic military hardware and land it with the use of pontoons.

The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters in its deck hangars.