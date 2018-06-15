Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source

Military & Defense
June 15, 12:43 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The ship can carry 13 main battle tanks and up to 300 marines

Share
1 pages in this article
© Vitaliy Nevar/TASS

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. The large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren will be accepted for service in the Russian Navy on June 20, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Friday.

"The St. Andrew’s flag will be hoisted aboard the Ivan Gren on June 20," the source said.

The state trials of the advanced amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started in November 2017 but were suspended by the customer in late December to deal with technical problems that had emerged. The warship’s trials restarted on April 3, 2018 after the technical problems had been solved.

Read also
Ivan Gren large amphibious assault ship

Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was developed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. It was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in west Russia in December 2004 and launched in May 2012. Its sea trials began in June 2016.

On November 30, 2017, the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started undergoing state trials in the Baltic Sea. The Ivan Gren is expected to join Russia’s Northern Fleet.

The Yantar Shipyard is building another Project 11711 warship, the Pyotr Morgunov, which is expected to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2018.

The Ivan Gren can carry 13 main battle tanks or 36 armored personnel carriers (infantry fighting vehicles) and up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship can also transport a reinforced marine infantry company with organic military hardware and land it with the use of pontoons.

The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters in its deck hangars.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Navy Russian defense industry
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
10
Russia military compete to uncover top Army Scout Masters
16
Best warships and submarines of Russia's Northern fleet
12
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Saudi footballers to be penalized for heavy defeat by Russia
2
World Cup oracle cat predicts Iran's victory over Morocco
3
Advanced amphibious assault ship to join Russian Navy on June 20 — source
4
Kremlin mum on Trump's G7 remarks about Crimea
5
Russian striker Dzyuba: ‘We scored too much’ against Saudi Arabia at 2018 World Cup
6
Gazprom, South Korea resume talks on construction of gas pipeline through North Korea
7
Tapir Cleopatra predicts Sweden's victory over South Korea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT