Russia wraps up state trials of large amphibious assault ship

Military & Defense
June 04, 13:01 UTC+3 KALININGRAD

The state trials of the advanced amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started in November 2017

Ivan Gren large amphibious assault ship

Ivan Gren large amphibious assault ship

© Piotr Kovalev/TASS

KALININGRAD, June 4. /TASS/. The Project 11711 large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren built at the Yantar Shipyard on the Baltic coast for the Russian Navy has completed state trials and will be handed over to the customer soon, the Shipyard’s spokesman told TASS on Monday.

"The acceptance certificate of the state trials of the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren was signed on June 2. Upon the completion of the review and the paint finish, it will be ready for its transfer," the spokesman said, adding that the exact date of the warship’s handover was not mentioned but this would take place soon.

The state trials of the advanced amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started in November 2017 but were suspended by the customer in late December to deal with technical problems that had emerged. The warship’s trials restarted on April 3, 2018 after the technical problems had been solved.

The Project 11711 large amphibious assault lead ship Ivan Gren was developed by the Nevskoye Design Bureau in St. Petersburg in northwest Russia. It was laid down by the Yantar Shipyard in Kaliningrad in west Russia in December 2004 and launched in May 2012. Its sea trials began in June 2016.

On November 30, 2017, the large amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren started undergoing state trials in the Baltic Sea.

The Yantar Shipyard is building another Project 11711 warship, the Pyotr Morgunov, which is expected to be delivered to the Russian Navy in late 2018.

The Ivan Gren can carry 13 main battle tanks, 36 armored personnel carriers or infantry fighting vehicles, or up to 300 marines. The amphibious assault ship can also transport a reinforced marine infantry company with organic military hardware and land it with the use of pontoons.

The amphibious assault ship Ivan Gren is armed with 30mm six-barrel artillery systems and two Kamov Ka-29 transport/attack helicopters in its deck hangars.

