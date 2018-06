TOKYO, June 11. /TASS/. The F-15 fighter jet of the US Air Force crashed in the sea near the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Monday, the Kyodo news agency said.

According to the agency, the pilot managed to eject before the crash, but his fate is unknown.

The Okinawa island houses more than 70% of all US military facilities in Japan. The Kadena Air Base in Okinawa is the largest and most active US Air Force base outside the country’s borders.