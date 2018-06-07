Some 2,500 Russian troops to take part in post-Soviet security bloc’s drills in Kyrgyzstan

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. About 2,500 troops and more than 500 pieces of military hardware from Russia’s Central Military District will be involved in the Interaction-2018 drills of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kyrgyzstan in mid-October, the District’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Following the round of staff negotiations of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan that were held in Bishkek, a decision was made that the Interaction-2018 drills will involve about 2,500 Russian servicemen and more than 500 items of military hardware, including aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," the press office reported.

"The drills will be directed by Central Military District Commander Lieutenant-General Alexander Lapin," the press office said.

During the maneuvers, the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces will practice measures to localize an armed conflict in the Central Asian region of the organization’s collective security.

As TASS reported earlier, the CSTO’s joint drills dubbed Interaction will be held at the Edelveis practice range in Kyrgyzstan this year, with their active phase scheduled for October 10-13.