Russia lays groundwork for self-learning artificial intelligence weapons

Military & Defense
June 06, 19:43 UTC+3 KAZAN

The need, prospects and expediency of creating and adapting artificial intelligence systems for military use do not evoke any doubts, the Rostec official said

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

KAZAN, June 6. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov arms manufacturer (part of state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has developed certain expertise in creating military systems with artificial intelligence that implies weapons’ self-learning, Industrial Director of the Rostec Conventional Armament, Ammunition and Special Chemistry Cluster Sergei Abramov said on Wednesday.

The Rostec official spoke at the conference tiled: "Digital Industry of Industrial Russia 2018."

The need, prospects and expediency of creating and adapting artificial intelligence systems for military use do not evoke any doubts and all the leading countries are taking efforts for introducing artificial intelligence into existing and future weapons, he said.

"The developers of military hardware consider this task largely as an engineering effort: to create the corresponding software and hardware meeting the Defense Ministry’s requirements. In this regard, we should note the expertise accumulated by the Kalashnikov Group that has achieved certain successes in this sphere," Abramov said, without specifying the weapon systems.

While a large number of weapons are in service today (for example, short-range air defense and anti-ballistic missile defense systems) operating in the automated mode from detecting to destroying targets, "these systems can hardly be called artificial intelligence because they are not self-learning systems: they strictly follow algorithms embedded by developers," the Rostec official said.

