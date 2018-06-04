Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Over 3,000 troops to take part in Shanghai security bloc’s drills in Urals

Military & Defense
June 04, 16:38 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The drills will involve over 500 pieces of military hardware

© Alexei Kitayev/TASS

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Over 3,000 troops and 500 weapon systems will be involved in the Peace Mission 2018 counter-terror drills of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Chelyabinsk Region in the Urals in August, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Monday.

"The Peace Mission 2018 drills will involve more than 3,000 servicemen from the SCO member states and over 500 pieces of military hardware. The relevant accords were reached during the 3rd staff negotiations near Chelyabinsk among the military delegations of India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan," the press office noted.

The Peace Mission 2018 will be held in August at the Cherbakul practice range. The maneuvers are held on the territory of SCO member states every two years. Last time, they were held in Kyrgyzstan in 2016.

